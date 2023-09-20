CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) — Farmers across Kansas have dealt with the unpredictable weather, and pumpkin patches are no exception.

“We do have a really good pumpkin patch,” Tom Brown, owner of Meadowlark Farm Orchard and Cidery, said. “And this is a really fun, simple autumn experience where you can come out here, and we don’t have apples to pick this year. But we have really nice pumpkins, and we got hard cider, and the weather’s great.

At Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch and Meadowlark Farm Orchard and Cidery, they have plentiful patches of pumpkins.

“There’s so many things to do,” Klausmeyer said. “The droughts not gonna hit our pumpkin patch activities and what we do.”

Due to the drought, irrigation is a saving grace for pumpkins.

“This is our third year of putting everything on drip tape,” Debbie Klausmeyer said. “Before that, we covered half the patch, but now we do it all, and thank God because it was so dry.”

Without the irrigation, that would not be the case.

Klausmeyer said she is thankful for the small amount of rain they got in Clearwater because some people saw next to none.

“Farmers know every so often you got to take your turn, and we’ve been in a drought now, this would be the third year, maybe almost three and a half years,” Klausmeyer said. “We’re lucky, we’re truly blessed in this area to have caught some rains.”

She and Brown say you have to diversify your farm to ensure success.

“Do I do more and spread my risk, or do I do a focal thing? Just focus on one thing and do it really well. And I would say so we even took the diversity approach,” Brown said. “So we’ve got strawberries, we got tomatoes in the high tunnel. We’ve even had some pecans in this other high tunnel. We have apples, peaches and pumpkins. And we also make hard cider. So all of those are what an accountant might call different cost centers and also profit centers. And they all produce money and cost at different times of the year. So at different times of the year equals different seasons, different seasonal risks.”

Brown says diversifying his farm and unpredictable Kansas weather has always been a part of the plan.

“In general, the variability of weather in Kansas was all part of the initial plan for the farm,” Brown said. “So realizing that there would be plenty of years when something didn’t work out because of late freeze, early freeze, no rain or whatever. We planted peaches and apples, which bloom at different times of the spring, apples later than peaches. And we put drip irrigation lines in for all the trees, but then we also knew that they could be not reliable. So we learned how to grow strawberries, so now we grow strawberries also.

They irrigate those strawberries but also use a plastic mulch that reflects the sunlight to keep the soil cool. Brown says their apples experienced a freeze in April.

There’s less humidity in the air, and that allows for greater temperature fluctuation, so you get warmer days, cooler nights in, like say, April of this year. And the result of that is warm days coax the plants to start, and cold nights freeze their flowers. So that’s what happened with our apples this year. The peaches never bloomed. They’re both a result of the drought. So apples that are indirect because the temperature fluctuation was so great because it was so dry. The peaches actually were stressed really badly last year, and they just never formed flower buds. So there was just no bloom. And so they formed their flower buds in the previous summer.”

Pumpkins like just the right amount of water with not too much saturation but not too dry.

“Pumpkins are also a challenge because you plant them in June,” Brown said. “And so June can be really really rainy, or it can be really dry. This summer, it was kind of okay, but then it got really hot. So, we plant pumpkins in a very similar way. We’ve laid out in plastic and drip irrigation, and that way, we can get water to them.”

Their ponds are also dry, so they are using wells.

Brown says a lack of apples does not mean a lack of hard cider.

“From the beginning, we knew that we would have apples that would not sell, and they fall off the tree, they get damaged or whatever,” Brown said. “And so the overall plan for this whole farm is that it’s a retail farm, so customers come here to pick things. They pick strawberries or peaches or whatever. So they come here, that’s why we have a parking lot and all that. So after a weekend in a good apple year, there’s hundreds and hundreds of pounds of apples laying on the ground out of the orchard because they get knocked off the trip. So we’ll go out and pick all those up. And that becomes our hard cider so that we bring back to the cidery, we grind it up, press it and ferment it just like wine. It is wine.”