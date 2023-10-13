WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about! Reverie Coffee Roasters is hosting a pumpkin giveaway event on Saturday for children.

Pumpkins are a symbol of a season. I distinctly remember visiting pumpkin patches as a kid and later as a dad. Every time I see pumpkins on porches I’m reminded of those fun times of the past. It’s my favorite time of the year. This year, though, it’s likely fewer kids will get the opportunity to go pick out a pumpkin due to a lack of financial resources AND the fact that pumpkins are yet again priced higher due to “pumkin-omics.” Therefore, we are experimenting with a project to contribute a very small part in helping some local kids and families out… Andy Gough, Reverie Roasters Facebook Post

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, children can pick a pumpkin at no cost from Reverie’s main cafe, 2202 E. Douglas Ave., while supplies last.

“We bought one pallet (about 50-70 medium sized pumpkins),” reads the Facebook post. “Please share this with everyone who may wish to participate. We need to get the word out into our communities.”

The only limitations are one pumpkin per child and that the child must be present.