Puppeteer gives talk on Field Station: Dinosaurs Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Field Station: Dinosaurs hosted what they call a Superstars of Science to give a talk to kids about the art, history and science of puppetry.

Chris Palmieri was in Derby on Saturday. He is all the way from New Jersey. He explained to kids how the park uses puppeteering to bring dinosaurs to life.

Palmieri has been a puppeteer for eight years and says he's happy to give the audience something they might not have seen before.

"I've had a great time. The community is really wonderful and appreciative and engaged. It's really cool to sort of take the fun of dinosaurs and the art of puppetry and live theater to this area and give that to an audience that hasn't really seen a lot of that before."

The talk is part of a month-long series which brings a different expert. This week the theme is about underwater dinosaurs.

