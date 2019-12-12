Puppies dumped in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society said eight cold and hungry puppies were put in a dumpster at 29th and Rock. They were found in a tote bag by a person.

The humane society said the person pulled them out and took them to the Wichita Animal Shelter. The shelter took them over to the Kansas Humane Society to be placed in emergency foster care.

The puppies are about four weeks old and are still in foster care. The humane society said it will be a month before they are ready to adopt. The shelter said they are not placing any holds yet on the puppies.

