WASHINGTON (AP & KSNW) – Gas prices could get higher if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to invade Ukraine.

Biden did not spell out Tuesday what additional steps his administration would take to reduce oil prices should the situation in Ukraine worsen. In late November, he ordered the release of a record 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve to reduce price pressures.

Efforts to coax more oil production in the U.S. and abroad have largely failed.

“We’re prepared to deploy all the tools and authority at our disposal to provide relief at the gas pump,” the U.S. president declared Tuesday. “We are taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset rising prices.”

Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire — both up for reelection — are already calling for a suspension of the federal gasoline tax.

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids also up for reelection wants the federal gas tax suspended. She talked with WDAF-TV in Kansas City Tuesday morning.

“The gas tax is 18 cents per gallon. I think my tank is 15 gallons, so it really starts to add up. We’re just trying to figure out ways to, I just hear from so many people about the rising prices and how much that’s impacting their lives,” she said.

Gas prices are up nearly 40% from a year ago and more than 6% over the past month, according to AAA. Suspending the federal tax of 18.4 cents a gallon would not offset the price increases that occurred recently as Russia threatened Ukraine. And there is no guarantee that energy companies would pass all of the savings on to consumers.

It’s also unclear whether there is enough support in the Senate for a gas tax holiday to go forward. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska equated it to a one-off “sugar high” that could wear off quickly.

“I don’t think that’s the solution here,” Murkowski said. “This doesn’t solve the problem for people paying high prices at the pump. This is a ‘we’re going to stop you from thinking about it by giving you a little bit of an offset here.’”

The White House has yet to endorse or rule out this option.