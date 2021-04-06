Pushing for a pay raise for Sedgwick County Detention Officers

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff has been asking for more money for deputies in light of the approximately 100 open jobs at the jail right now.

Commissioner Jim Howell said on Tuesday that the county will consider a move to add two-million dollars or more to pay deputies a better salary.

“I’ve been here years and this has been a chronic problem within the jail,” said Howell. “Trying to find enough people who are willing to do that type of job.”

In Sedgwick County, the pay ranges from 16-dollars an hour to nearly $25 an hour depending on the experience of the detention officer.

Pay at state prisons start at $18.26 an hour and the hourly pay rate for Wichita Police is even higher.

Some criminology experts say lower pay for jail officers and a chronic lack of staffing can have a cumulative effect.

“You’re going to have to stretch people thinner, make them work longer hours,” said Criminology expert Tor Wynn at Friends University. “More overtime and it’s going to make it easier for them to make mistakes.”

Commissioner Howell expects to hear from the Sheriff or others in the department in a staff meeting coming up this week. Howell also says they can raise pay for county jail officers without raising the budget.

“And the money that would be for this is already appropriated, we are talking about the 2021 budget that’s what we are in right now,” said Howell. “And so this is money that has been budgeted for this purpose, but because of numbers of employees that are not being paid because we have openings — there is a saving.”