Wichita Q-Line service restarts this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Transit announced on Thursday that the Q-Line route will start back up on Saturday, May 29.

The Q-Line, which has been out of service for 14 months due to COVID-19, will have a new look. The old Q-Line trolleys have been replaced with a new, 100% electric fleet.

“These will be much more comfortable for passengers,” said Nathaniel Hinkel, the senior communications specialist for Wichita Transit, told KSN in a recent interview.

The new trolleys will have a bigger bike racks, a ramp for boarding, and free Wi-Fi access.

The trolleys will run approximately every 15 minutes. The map is located below.

The hours are from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday from 5 p.m. until midnight and Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight. The noon route was eliminated due to lack of interest.

For more information, click here.

