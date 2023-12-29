WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, the Sedgwick County Zoo officially announced that they are expecting four baby elephants.

KSN spoke with Elephant Manager Lauren Ripple to find out more about this “trunk-tastic” news.

When will the calves be born?

“Gestation is 22 months,” said Ripple. “We are going to expect four babies between March and June of 2025, so it’s going to be a really exciting year here at the zoo.”

Who is pregnant?

“Simunye is our oldest adult female. She’s 28. Besides Stephanie, who’s post-reproductive, who’s 52. So Simunye is 7 months along. Titan is her son, our juvenile bull here. So she is an experienced mother. And then we have Talia, that is 6 months along. She’ll be a first-time mom along with the others that are pregnant. She is our youngest at 13 years. Xolani is next. She is a very observant and cautious elephant, and she is 5 months along. And then lastly is Arusi, our tuskless elephant, who’s 4 months along,” said Ripple.

Is this rare?

“This is huge for the African Elephant population. Right now, there are 13 confirmed pregnancies in the United States, and we have four of ’em,” said Ripple. “This is the first time we’ve ever had pregnant elephants in Sedgwick County. So this is huge. It’s historic for the zoo to have not only have one pregnancy, but four.”

Is the SCZ excited?

“The team is very excited to, again, not only have one, not two, but four pregnancies. We’re just excited to see these elephants grow from coming from Swaziland, which is Eswatini, and seeing how they’ve matured and now being able to take part in this next step in their journey. We’re very privileged to be able to work with these elephants,” said Ripple.

“We have an amazing public and a lot of support from Wichita and the surrounding areas. We’re getting messages on Facebook from people in Kansas City – well, we’re getting them from all over the world right now,” said Ripple. “We have a really good community, so I think this is the perfect location to have this huge baby boom where we can share with everyone, and it’ll just be a special time for all of us.”

How did this happen?

“We have been trying for over five years to get our females pregnant. We had a really great bull who was very social and helped raise all of the elephants, including Titan, but we weren’t successful. So, I mean, we’ve been waiting for a very long time,” said Ripple.

“We work with an SSP, which is a Species Survival Plan for African Elephants. And we’re trying to, across the United States, boost the population for conservation purposes so generations can see them in zoos. We were recommended to bring in a bull, Callee, who we brought in in May, and we were lucky enough to get four pregnancies. Now we don’t know if Callee is the father of all of them. Chances are, he has sired several of them, but we also have a Johnny and Titan that could also be the sires as well,” said Ripple.

Callee (Courtesy: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo)

When will we know who the father is and what the calves’ gender is?

“As soon as we can give blood off of the calves. So it just depends on our birthing plan, how we’re going to manage the herd. We want them to have the birth. We don’t want to pull the calf right away. So as soon as we get blood – we’re able to get blood, we can get the paternity results pretty quickly,” said Ripple. “Post birth. So we don’t know the sex until after birth as well.”

Will all the calves remain at SCZ?

“With elephants, their social structure is a female family group. The females live together their whole lives, and we mimic that in zoos as well. Bulls, once their testosterone starts increasing, between 8 and 12 years of age, they naturally get kicked out of the herd and form loose bachelor groups. So it’s really important for us to have adult bulls as long as – as well as the younger bulls here because they have their own social structure. So these babies, we should have for close to a decade if they’re males, and the females for a lifetime,” said Ripple.

What is the birthing protocol?

“We are going to manage these elephants in a herd birth, which is natural out in the wild. It will be all the female family group, those younger bulls that are still in the family group, experience the birth together and then that helps teach everybody, the younger elephants, what to expect whenever they come into motherhood. And they help each other out. So we’re expecting Simunye to help with Talia and Xolani and Arusi’s baby. Help show them how to get that elephant off the ground for the first time and be there to guide them in their first time being a mother,” said Ripple.

What is the birthing process?

“With all pregnancies, with humans and animals, it can all be different. If you have healthy animals that are in good body condition, actually getting them pregnant at a younger age when they’re still a lot more flexible and everything, the birth could be 20 minutes, it could be longer. So it just depends on the elephant and how easy of a birth they have,” said Ripple.

What does staffing look like?

“We currently have nine full-time keepers and three part-time keepers, and we’re hoping to have a few more before the babies hit the ground,” said Ripple. “It will put joyful stress on the staff. We are working to make sure we have the right number of elephant staff and vet staff to take care of ’em. And we are – the elephant community is a really close community. So people have already reached out, and we will be asking for people to come help us for a good six months to a year if they have time to help us raise these babies in the first year.”

What is the next step?

“We’re working on getting ultrasounds on these elephants. The abdominal ultrasound will come about 10 to 12 months is when you can start seeing the calf. So Simunye is 7 months, so we have another 3 months to wait for that type of ultrasound. But we’ll be giving updates throughout their pregnancies. We still have one more that we’re hopeful that is pregnant, so we have four now, but in a few months might have another announcement. We’ll see,” said Ripple.

To learn more about the Sedgwick County Zoo, click here. To stay up to date with the latest “trunk-tastic” news, follow them on Facebook.