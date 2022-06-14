WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tulsa-based QuikTrip on Tuesday closed the convenience store located at 730 N. Broadway, at Murdock. The store has been sold to Jump Start Stores, Inc which will reopen the location Wednesday afternoon.

QuikTrip sent KSN News this statement following the closure.

“We are constantly reviewing all the stores that we have in all markets, and there are some throughout the course of years that just no longer fit our model or expectations. We have decided to close the 730 N. Broadway St. location and sell to Jump Start Stores, Inc,” Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, said.



QuikTrip at Broadway and Murdock closed Tuesday. It will reopen at Jump Start on Wednesday. (KSN Photo)

Shortly after the closure, workers were already taking down the sign outside and working on removing gas pump components.

The store has been in the downtown area for years and is near Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. The store was rebuilt as a new Gen 3 store, and before construction started in 2015, QuikTrip moved an older home from the area to make way for the expansion.

The former QuikTrip location has been the site of two deadly shootings in its history. On May 5, 2021, Will Robinson, a security guard working at the store, was shot following a disturbance. It happened while he was escorting a man out of the store. Back in March 2006, 17-year-old clerk Brian Hall was shot in the head by Anthony Barnes. Barnes was later convicted.

Jump Start said the store will begin transitioning immediately and will reopen tomorrow. The transition will be completed in July.

“We are excited at the opportunity to bring our brand to the heart of Wichita,” said Kristin Ghere, marketing and corporate development director for Jump Start. “Customers will soon see our new state-of-the-art touch screen pumps at this location. We will reopen on June 15th and plan to maintain the current food service offerings provided at the Broadway store while introducing our popular offerings. In addition to our technology and 93-Octane or Flex Fuel fuels, customers will also be introduced to our $1 fountain drinks and coffee bar menu.”

It will be Jump Start’s 20th location in Wichita.

“When my wife and I sought out to build the company six years ago, we saw an opportunity to be the only locally owned convenience store chain in the Wichita area. We take pride in being local and bringing quality products and services to the areas we serve. The new Broadway location supports a broad scope of our community. As a new neighbor we have been working with various community partners in the area,” Phil Near, owner and president of Jump Start Stores, Inc., said.

Jump Start said they worked closely with city council members, the Wichita Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team, Comcare, and the Union Rescue Mission to best serve the diverse population of customers in the downtown area.