QuikTrip reopens 21st and Arkansas store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – QuikTrip announced on Tuesday that the store located at 21st and Arkansas has reopened.

The store was closed last week Wednesday after looting due to protests in the area. The company said it was for the safety of employees. The store was boarded up for several days.

“All QuikTrip locations are monitored by us at a central location 24 hours a day. We would like to thank and we very much appreciate all the kind words and messages we have received from our customers,” said Mike Thornbrugh, spokesperson for QuikTrip.

