Race director, chief meteorologist talk lightning safety after Andover man’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After an Andover man was killed when he was struck by lightning during a 50k race, local race directors are urging others to take safety precautions when participating in outdoor events.

Chisholm Trail Marathon race director Michael Langston was a friend of Thomas Stanley, the man who was struck by lightning.

Thomas Stanley was killed after he was struck by lightning during the FlatRock 50k.

(Courtesy: Mile 90 Photography)

“It was just total shock when I heard the news of what happened at the race,” said Langston. “I’m just kind of in disbelief.”

Langston previously created a weather policy for his race to keep participants safe. He said he keeps a close eye days before the event and works with city officials on the day of the race.

“We definitely want to put on the event and have a great experience but not at the safety of one single person,” said Langston.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and the Storm Track 3 Weather Team pay close attention to weather updates to help keep you safe. They said you can also keep yourself safe by being weather aware before heading out to any event.

“We’re all born with our natural born lightning detectors; it’s our ears,” said Teachman. “So, if you can hear the thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning. I think this is definitely a lesson for anyone who is holding a festival, who is holding a race; to have those plans ready to go just in case this happens.”

You can download our Storm Track 3 Weather App on your device and it will send alerts when lightning or other severe weather is in your area.

