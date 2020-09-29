Racing community takes the wheel after a racer’s gear was stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than a $1,000 gone after a thief takes off with dirt drag racers equipment leaving him in the dust.

The racing community is coming together to restart his engine.

From his helmet and protection equipment to his communication device, a dirt racer’s car was broken into overnight putting the brakes on a family tradition.

“I grew up around it. My family has been around it the whole entire time,” said Zachary Prather.

For dirt drag racer Zachary Prather, he’s worked hard to stay in the races.

“I saved up money the whole last year,” he said.

But after $1,300 worth of racing gear was stolen from his car Sunday night, he thought this would be the end of his season.

“My fear was, was like how am I gonna get back on the track, I had just recently lost my job, so I don’t have the funds accessible to go just buy brand new stuff, racing stuff is not cheap at all,” he said.

Within hours after seeing a post about his stolen gear, the racing community took the wheel.

“I got a race receiver, another set of headphones, if those are missing out of his bag, I’ll see what I can do to help him, the main part is taken care of him,” said Braden Stoner.

While there are some items left to replace, the racing community has loaned enough gear so Prather can fire up his engine for the rest of his season.

“It’s just been amazing to see the community come together like that and be so close-knit, it’s unbeatable,” he said.

Prather is asking for Wichitans to be on the lookout for racing equipment, as he still would like to see his gear returned.

