Radio personality Don Hall killed in Wednesday morning crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita radio personality Don Hall was killed in a Wednesday morning car crash at Kellogg and Rock, according to KNSS radio.

Don Hall (Courtesy: KNSS)

Hall was 70 years old, known widely in Wichita for his radio presence spanning four decades.

KNSS personalities announced this morning that Hall did not come to work. Around that time, they learned of his death.

According to Hall’s station biography, he grew up in Overland Park, Kan.

Hall worked two years at KWBW in Hutchinson before coming to KEYN in 1974. Hall worked for KEYN, KAKZ, KKRD, KZSN before coming back to KEYN where he was the morning host with Barbara Baan.

Hall also worked as an announcer for Wichita State basketball games and Wichita Force football and was known for his extensive charity work.

Hall was married to wife, Linda “Fluffy” Hall.

LATEST STORIES: