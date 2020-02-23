1  of  11
Railroad fire in Barber County contained

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, a fire broke out on a BNSF railroad bridge a half-mile east from the City of Kiowa. It happened around 4:18 p.m., according to Barber County dispatch.

Barber County dispatch says trains were at a halt but are now being allowed to proceed across the bridge.

The dispatcher also said the trains will need to lower their speeds to 25 miles per hour when crossing the bridge.

Barber County dispatch says repairs on the bridge will take up to a week to complete.

BNSF and fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

