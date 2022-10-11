WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita announced on Monday that BNSF Railroad is closing 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley, as well as the intersection of 20th Street and Topeka on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The closures of the road and intersection are due to BNSF performing maintenance on their mainline railroad tracks, according to the City of Wichita.

The closing will last approximately three days

The City says message boards will be placed along 21st Street to alert drivers of the closure.

Courtesy: City of Wichita