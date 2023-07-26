WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita’s Twitter account on Wednesday announced some Wichita roads will be closed for railroad repairs.

A tweet says Union Pacific will be closing parts of Rock Road, Hillside and 21st St. for the repairs.

Thursday, July 27 – Rock Rd. south of 45th Street North

Friday, July 29 – Hillside south of K-96

Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30 – 21st St. west of Mosley

The repairs are likely to cause some traffic problems, so find a detour if you need to use these roads.