Railroad tie company to bring 132 new jobs to Neodesha in southeast Kansas

Local

by: , KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A railroad tie company is bringing 132 new full-time jobs to southeast Kansas, the governor’s office announced in a statement.

Sicut Enterprises, a London-based company, has selected Neodesha as the site. The company is the European market leader for the manufacture and supply of recycled plastic composite railroad ties.

The company recently completed tests with U.S. Class 1 Railroads and is expanding into North America for the first time.

“Sicut’s new manufacturing hub will create over 130 good-paying manufacturing jobs and generate significant investment for Neodesha and the entire Southeast region,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our ability to recruit companies like Sicut to put down roots, proves that with our central location and world-class workforce, Kansas can compete for jobs and businesses around the globe.”

“We have found working with the state and local Neodesha officials during our due diligence process to be an extremely positive experience,” said William Mainwaring, Sicut Enterprises CEO

The company evaluated sites in multiple states before selecting Kansas, purchasing an existing building in Neodesha.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories