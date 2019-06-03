Rain brings out the bugs

Kansas flooding may finally be on the decline in some areas, but mosquitoes are on the rise.

“There’re certain pests that flourish in the rain. They do really well. Obviously mosquitoes. And we are starting to see a lot of ticks as well,” said Gerry Marsh, GM of Patton Termite and Pest Control in Wichita.

Patton says get rid of standing water in gutters, old tires and even a bird bath if you have mosquitoes.

“So, we do have West Nile (virus) in Kansas and that is a known problem associated with mosquitoes,” said Marsh.

Marsh says his phones are busy right now because it’s also spider season.

“We like to put a (spray) barrier around the home. And the sprays we use are micro-encapsulated, so they do a really good job of sticking,” said Marsh.

Marsh says it’s a good idea to check kids for spiders after they have been playing outside.

Kansas has black widows that like to live outside and in garages. But there are also brown recluse spiders common to Kansas that have venom.

“Brown recluse will do the opposite. They will infest the inside of the home,” said Marsh. “They do very well scavenging off dead insects. You need a good preventive treatment.”

Ants are another issue that’s now making the phones ring for exterminators in Wichita.

“Bait will do a good job of containing them,” said Marsh. “But the first ones you see are scouts looking for a food source. If they find food, there will be more.”

As a certified associate entomologist Marsh says a spray barrier around the house is a good idea the first time you see ants.

Sedgwick County Extension agent Matthew McKernan is an ornamental horticulture agent and says ticks are also starting to come around again.

“Ticks are unique, so be sure to avoid tall grasses and brush areas,” said McKernan. “Ticks can crawl up on those things and attach to you as you go by.”

McKernan says it may be hot, but it’s a good idea to wear long sleeves and jeans if you’re going to be out in grassy areas to keep ticks from attaching to you.

“It’s just that time of year,” said Marsh. “Prevention is key.”