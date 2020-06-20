Rain halts 2020 wheat harvest

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday’s rain has some farmers saying thank you while others are wishing the storms would have held off just a bit longer.

A combine and tractor sit still on Michael Rausch’s nearly 400 acres of wheat.

“As soon as it dries out, we’re back to running again,” said Rausch.

The rain overnight bringing his harvest to a halt. He and his family worked close to midnight to gather as much as they could before the skies opened up.

“You’re hot, you’re tired, but you know it’s got to be done,” said Rausch. “It’s our big paycheck of the year.”

The showers can impact that. It makes the wheat shrink causing the bushels to weigh less and farmers are paid by the pound.

“So you start getting down below 60 and you start losing money because it’s an assessment, it’s not as good a quality. You can see that it’s kind of bleached some of the red out of it. The more rain you get, the whiter and whiter it will get,” said Rausch. “It’s just not as good for the millers. The millers don’t like that lighter test wheat. They just don’t have a whole lot they can do with it.”

The fifth-generation farmer says he’s keeping a close eye on the forecast as more rain is expected over the weekend.

“A nice rain wouldn’t hurt as long as we don’t get a four-inch rain, you know to really make things difficult,” said Rausch.

Rausch said he has about 18 acres of his own to finish harvesting. If the rain holds up, he believes he could get back to work by Sunday.

