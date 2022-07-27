WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rainbows United unveiled a miniature and very artistic Keeper of the Plains to celebrate its 50th birthday.





Rainbows United unveils Keeper of the Plains (KSN Photo)

Rainbows was founded in 1972 as a developmental training center for children with disabilities who are ineligible for special needs services provided through the public schooling system. Over time, special education in public schools has improved, and so has Rainbows. Not only do they assist children from birth through age 21, but they also assist their families.

According to the President of Rainbows, Gay Kimble, this Keeper was a way to give back to the community.

“It’s our hope to draw attention to Rainbows. We provide amazing services in the community, and the community has supported us in so many different ways in over 50 years, so this is a way to recognize that and to have more people on our campus and learn about us,” said Kimble.

Rainbows United stakeholders placing their handprints on their new Keeper of the Plains. From left to right: Jim Walters, Kerri Dixon, Linda Weir-Enegren, Baylor Kornelson, Deb Voth, and Tanner Crum (KSN Photo).

The miniature Keeper was painted by a local artist Delilah Reed. Her design includes 51 items that represent the children and programs at Rainbows United, including some special handprints.

“We feel like it’s a beautiful addition, and our children are loving it. They’ve been a part of the process. We have handprints on the statue from six different stakeholders that were part of the process,” said Kimble.

This Keeper is part of the Keepers on Parade, a public art project by Together Wichita where local artists paint a unique design on a 10-foot tall fiberglass version of the Keeper on the Plains for businesses and organizations around the city.

The unveiling celebration also included the children of Rainbows singing Happy Birthday to the organization:

You can find this Keeper mounted at Rainbows United, 3223 N Oliver.