Raining pains: Constant downpour cause flooding problems for many homeowners

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Michelle Munsch closed on her first home just a couple of months ago. When Wichita experienced its first heavy rain after she moved in, her son noticed flooding in the basement. Since then, she’s been constantly cleaning and throwing money at a problem that doesn’t seem to go away.

“This thing was just completely flood all through here clear over to the stairs at that time when we had that really bad rain,” explained Munsch as we walked through her basement.

“I just made my first mortgage payment a month ago,” she added. “So that tells you how long I’ve been here.”

Her dream of finally being a homeowner has turned into a nightmare. “I used every bit of the savings I had to get in here and then for this to happen it’s really upsetting.”

On top of constantly needing to dry the floor, the water has rotted the wood behind the drywall. Munsch’s problem isn’t unique for many in Wichita.

Betty Jameson with AAA Basement & Foundation Repair in Andover said, “I mean the phone literally rings continuously. Plus other messages we get from the website.”

These calls have caused delays in how quickly businesses can estimate the damage and get it fixed.

“We’ve got right now about a two to three-week waiting list for scheduling appointments,” explained Mike Lamunyon, owner of Lamunyon Dry Out and Foundation Repair in Wichita.

“It’s like three weeks right now,” added Jameson. “And right now we’re two weeks out from just being able to come out and give an estimate.”

Lamunyon says there are a couple of things homeowners can do to reduce their risk. The biggest one is to make sure your gutters are clean and the water is draining far enough away from your house that it doesn’t sit next to the foundation.