Rainy weather doesn’t slow down attendees at Wagonmaster Chili Cook-off

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rainy weather didn’t put a damper on fans of hot, tasty Chili.

Thousands of people gathered outside Century II for the Annual Wichita Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cook off.

There were 80 teams from all around the Midwest that prepared their best chili for people to taste.

“We have an assortment of trophies that we’ve been blessed to do things and some days that we walk away with nothing,” said Sue Dudzik, chili cook. “But it’s more important to come down and support Wagonmasters, because they do such good work out here in Wichita.”

KSN was a proud sponsor of the event that also included live music and activities.

