WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One week after an inmate attacked a detention deputy at the Sedgwick County Jail, the sheriff’s office is helping to raise money for the deputy’s family as he recovers.

On Monday, June 5, an inmate, who did not want to return to his cell after his allotted time out, beat Deputy Napoleon Mitchell to unconsciousness. When the deputy regained consciousness, he was attacked again. Another inmate rescued him until help arrived.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said Mitchell has multiple facial fractures and needed seven stitches. He is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy will require extended time off to fully recover from his extensive injuries. That’s why SGCO is trying to raise some money for the deputy and his family.

“The funds collected will allow him and his family to focus on his recovery without stress,” SGCO said on its Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell joined the Army right out of high school and was stationed at Fort Riley. That’s where he started his family.

When his daughter was only two weeks old, he was sent on a second tour of duty for a year.

After the Army, Mitchell joined the National Guard and sought a law enforcement career. While working at the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility, he applied for the next Academy Patrol class for the Sheriff’s Office and was accepted.

As he recovers from the injuries, some bills are not covered by insurance. If you want to help the family, the SGCO said to send donations to any MidAmerican Credit Union location and let them know the donation is for Deputy Mitchell.

At last check, the Sheriff’s Office planned to continue to investigate the assault, then present the case to the district attorney’s office for charges.