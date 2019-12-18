Rally held outside of Sen. Moran’s office on eve of impeachment vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On the eve of the impeachment vote, dozens of rallies were held across the country including Wichita.

Dozens gathered outside of Sen. Jerry Moran’s office to voice their opinions. Some supporters of President Trump were also on hand.

“It doesn’t matter. I think he’ll be re-elected, and hopefully, this all goes away, and they let the man do his job,” said Al Chavez, rally attendee.

“We’re here to try and convince Senator Moran to actually hold a reasonable trial in the Senate too,” said David Araiza, rally attendee.

The rallies were established online and quickly spread to communities across the country.

LATEST STORIES: