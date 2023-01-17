WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers in north Wichita will face possible detours for the next two weekends. The road closures are at the Interstate 135, Interstate 235, Kansas Highway 96, and Kansas Highway 254 interchange.

Two ramps closed Jan. 21

Northbound I-135 to southbound I-235 will be closed Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Courtesy Google Maps)

This Saturday, Jan. 21, the Kansas Department of Transportation is closing two ramps near the North Junction construction project from 7 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.

One of the ramps is from northbound I-135 to southbound I-235.

Westbound K-254 to southbound I-235 will be closed Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Courtesy Google Maps)

The other closure is westbound K-254 to southbound I-235.

While the ramps are closed, drivers will be sent to northbound I-135, then to exits at 53rd Street North or 61st Street North, where they can exit northbound I-135 and then take the southbound I-135 entrances. From the southbound lanes, they can exit onto southbound I-235.

If the drivers take the 53rd Street North option, flaggers will be positioned to assist with traffic flow. If they take the 61st Street exit, there is a traffic signal to assist.

While the ramps are closed on Saturday, KDOT says crews will be removing and resetting temporary safety barriers, restriping, removing and resetting crash barriers and doing bridge work over traffic lanes.

Southbound I-135 closed Jan. 28

The more significant closure will come on Saturday, Jan. 28. KDOT will close southbound I-135 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the North Junction. The closure will be at westbound K-254 and southbound I-235. Workers will be demolishing the adjacent bridge.

Southbound I-135 will be closed at the North Junction construction site from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28. (KSN Image)

During the closure, southbound drivers on I-135 will be detoured onto southbound Interstate 235, then to Broadway Avenue.

At the end of the exit ramp to Broadway, drivers will have to take a right turn and then another right turn to get onto the entrance ramp to northbound I-235. As soon as drivers are on I-235, they will need to take the southbound I-135 exit to continue in the original direction.

The North Junction construction project is in what KDOT calls the Gold Project Phase 2A. The work began in April 2021. The three-year project will replace the I-135 ramps to southbound I-235 and westbound K-96.

To get the latest updates on the North Junction construction, click here. To see the fact sheet about the long-term project, click here.