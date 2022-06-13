NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation says the ramp from westbound U.S. 50 to southbound I-135 at Newton will not be closed.

However, traffic on the ramp will be narrowed and controlled by flaggers during daytime hours starting Monday, June 13.

Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. There will be a width restriction of 11 feet.

The ramp is expected to reopen at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.

The changes are part of a continuing ramp-pavement patching project on I-135 ramps at First Street and Broadway in Newton and on U.S. 50/I-135 interchanges on the south and north sides of Newton.

The KDOT project is expected to end around late July. Motorists will be directed to drive at a reduced speed.