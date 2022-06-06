NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is continuing road work in Newton.

KDOT said the northbound I-135 ramp to eastbound U.S. 50 on the north side of Newton is expected to reopen this morning. The reopening has been delayed by rainfall.

After that ramp reopens, the northbound I-135 ramp to First/Broadway at Newton will close. That ramp is expected to reopen around 7 p.m. Friday, June 10.

The closures are part of a continuing ramp-pavement patching project on U.S. 50/I-135 interchanges on the south and north sides of Newton. The project also involves patching on I-135 ramps at First Street and Broadway in Newton.

The project is expected to end around late July. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. A single lane closure may be needed on sections of I-135 and U.S. 50. Motorists will be directed to drive at a reduced speed.

KDOT will continue to provide updates on when each ramp will close as the project progresses.