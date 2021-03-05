Ramping up efforts for getting teachers vaccinated

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan (KSNW) – The local push to get teachers and staff vaccinated is ramping up, that effort is getting a boost from volunteers and college students alike.

KU Medical Center staff in Wichita said it’s a joint effort with the Sedgwick County Health Department and Wesley Children’s Hospital. The goal is get as many teachers and staff vaccinated. Additionally, it’s a learning experience for those administering the vaccinations.

“We have just been hanging out with people after they get their vaccines making sure that they feel okay,” said Macy Burke, a second-year Wichita State Physician Assistant student.

Burke says when doctor Stephanie Kuhlman with KU Med told her about the opportunity to help vaccinate teachers, she was all in. “I think this is a great opportunity for them to see what they can do in the community, how they can help the community, and it also gives them a little bit of clinical experience,” said Dr. Kuhlman.

“It’s kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity and I really enjoy being a part of it,” said Burke.

The plan is to make sure teachers, staff, and substitutes are getting the much-needed vaccine, without them having to leave the classroom for very long. “This has been just an amazing opportunity for us to be able to bring our staff in, they can slip away from school for just a tiny bit, get their shot in one location, go back,” said Mindy Bruce the Superintendent for USD 267, Renwick School District.

Burke said she wanted to help with vaccinations, knowing the challenges teachers face every day. “I think they are constantly in the classroom with kiddos who are also bringing who knows what from home and so it’s nice to know that we are helping to protect them,” Burke said.