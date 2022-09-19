WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita. An attorney representing the deputy chiefs says they also want City Manager Robert Layton and Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately.

Attorney James Thompson sent a letter to the City Council and the City of Wichita through the clerk of the City. He said it is to put the City on notice of a settlement demand of Deputy Chief José Salcido, Deputy Chief Chester Pinkston, and former Deputy Chief Wanda Givens.

Deputy Chief Jose Salcido (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Deputy Chief Chester Pinkston (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Former Deputy Chief Wanda Givens (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

They served as deputy chiefs under Ramsay, who left the department to move back to Minnesota. Salcido and Pinkston remain with the department as deputy chiefs. Givens retired in January. Interim Chief Lem Moore took over from Ramsay but recently announced he is retiring. Last week, the City announced retired Deputy Chief Troy Livingston will take over as interim chief at the end of September.

Thompson says the deputy chiefs are upset that they took a lot of the criticism for how the WPD handled some controversial electronic and text messages between officers. Some of the messages allegedly included discriminatory images and made light of the use of force.

In his letter to the City, Thompson said that the WPD’s executive staff tried numerous times to root out and deal with the issues and implement much-needed changes for greater transparency and accountability.

“Consequently, agents, employees, and staff of the City of Wichita defamed and retaliated against the command staff of the Wichita Police Department and created a hostile work environment for not only claimants but also for anyone who dares try to report or fix problems within the city,” Thompson said.

He said the city manager, the human resources director, others, and the Fraternal Order of Police resisted or outright defied them.

“Bob Layton and Bezruki repeatedly lied about their knowledge of incidents within this abhorrent subculture and took action to protect and/or conceal it,” Thompson said.

He says Layton, Bezruki and the FOP worked together to try to remove the entire WPD executive staff to install new handpicked replacements who would be more pliable.

The 13-page letter goes on to detail specifics about each case. We are still updating this story, so check back for updates.

Deputy chiefs’ claims about Layton

One of the 13 pages is devoted to criticism of the city manager. The deputy chiefs claim Layton asked Ramsay and Moore to show favor and give a “pass” to a specific captain in an ongoing investigation.

After a high-profile officer-involved shooting, the WPD executive staff denied a promotion to the officer. Givens wrote a letter explaining why the officer was denied the promotion. Thompson says Layton lied that he did not have a copy of Givens’ letter. Thompson said the letter was part of the officer’s personnel file that Layton could have accessed.

The letter goes on to say that Layton lied about his knowledge of the texting scandal investigation. The deputy chiefs say he was personally informed about the case. They said he clearly knew about it because he began pushing for the City to settle a lawsuit over a police shooting. Thompson said one of the officers in the shooting was one of the officers who sent a message making light of the use of force.

The deputy chiefs also say that Layton is trying to force Pinkston and Salcido out by giving assignments to the remaining interim deputy chief. They say he is also refusing to consider them for the interim chief position. They say that Layton is telling applicants for the police chief job that, as part of their duties if hired, he wants them to discipline Salcido and Pinkston.

Layton responds

KSN News reached out to Layton for his response to the accusations.

I have just reviewed the letter prepared by James Thompson. The allegations made are outrageous. I have full confidence in the consultant, Jensen Hughes, who was hired to investigate relationships among the Police Department, Human Relations Department, Law Department and City Manager’s Office. I have nothing to hide and look forward to the full review and determination of these allegations by the consultant or a court of law should Mr. Thompson decide to proceed with a legal filing.” Robert Layton, Wichita City Manager

City of Wichita’s response

KSN News reached out to the City of Wichita for a comment. A spokesperson said, “Unfortunately, we cannot comment on pending litigation, but I appreciate you reaching out.”

Damages requested

Thompson says the damages requested include:

$720,000 for Pinkston

$700,000 for Givens

$765,000 for Salcido

Thompson says that if the City approves the money and Layton and Bezruki resign, the three will consider the matter settled.

“If the City of Wichita is unwilling to settle the claims, they will fully pursue all remedies available to them under the law,” Thompson said.

He sent KSN News this additional comment: