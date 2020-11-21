‘Random Acts of Kindness’: Program aimed to help those in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Foundation (WPF) unveiled a new program on Friday that focuses on creating a bond between the Wichita Police Department (WPD) and the community.

“Is a great way for us to increase positive contact between the department and the community they serve, ” Becca Newman, Executive Director for the Wichita Police Foundation.

Newman said the foundation hopes to provide two to four families a month with essential home appliances or quality of life items.

“For example, we have done two this week already–one yesterday. We delivered a new stove to a lady who was recently diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time,” said Newman. ” So they are struggling financially and it would be something they would be able to do.”

The person selected is referred to the foundation by a WPD officer. If selected, the person will get an appliance delivered to their home by WPD.

The organization said it hopes to provide help to the community year around.

“The Wichita Police Foundation has big hopes and dreams for continuing this program year-round as well as adding other resources and other programs to help serve the department and the community,” said Newman.

For more information on how to help, people can text “HelpWPD” to 44321 or visit www.wichitapolicefoundation.org.