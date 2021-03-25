Ransomware attack targets area business, FBI weighs in

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tightwrapz Printshop has been making shirts and other apparel since 2014, their owner, Daniel Trantham, has been in the business for a decade.

During the pandemic, the business was able to keep its head above water by making masks, but the business had recovered and become as busy as ever before they had all of their company’s data breached on Saturday.

“We survived that, we thought we could make it through anything. And then this was such a low blow from underneath,” explained Trantham. “It was like the floor fell out from under us.”

Years of designs, files, and more are now compromised after a hacker stole all of the information and demanded bitcoin from Trantham to get it back. A tactic that is known as “ransomware”.

“I can’t even explain it, it’s the lowest blow you can get,” said Trantham.

On Saturday, Trantham received word about the ransomware attack from his business’ co-owner, Kennadie Williams. “I open the files up and there was nothing there,” Williams said.

The only thing left was a note from the hacker saying Tightwrapz needed to pay the ransom or they would lose all of their files. That note is pictured below:

The FBI says when you get in this situation, the last thing you should do is pay the ransom.

FBI spokesperson, Bridget Patton explained, “The reason being is that there is no guarantee that those cybercriminals, those cyber actors, are going to release your data back to you, even if you pay that ransom.”

Trantham put in a complaint to the FBI and hired an IT professional to help and retrieve his information, but the chances of success are a longshot.

Trantham says this situation could have been avoided if he did a better job of backing up his information. The FBI has several resources to help you prepare against ransomware attacks.

To help Tightwrapz during this difficult time, click here.