Rapid tests offer peace of mind for people wanting quick results

Rapid testing is an evolving resource in Kansas.

It can provide relief and important information for your health and safety and the people around you.

“It takes 15 minutes from the time we swab, run the tests and get results,”: says Family Nurse Practitioner Morgan Stuke.

The rapid result is one reason people go to the Xpress Wellness in Andover and and see people like Stuke.

“Things have really been busy I think we are one of the few places in Wichita that offers rapid testing,” Stuke says.

It is a test that is being offered at a higher volume in Kansas. At the Xpress Wellness Urgent Care they have supplies to test about 68 people a day but usually get about 40 or more in. The rapid result can provide instant relief but the states top doctor says there are more accurate tests you can get, but they take longer.

“It is a good test but it has a narrow window when it is truly positive. So if somebody is too early on in their illness then they may test negative but they just do not have enough virus, or virus load in their body to test positive,” says Dr. Lee Norman.

However he also says the rapid test has been an important resource and it is a test that is readily available at places like Xpress Wellness Urgent Care.

“I think a lot of people find relief when they get negative test results but a lot of the time when you have contact with someone, even if you have negative tests, it does not get rid of the fact that you have to quarantine. You will still have to quarantine,” says Stuke.