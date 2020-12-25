Reaching out to loved ones this holiday season

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The holidays are typically a time of joy and celebration, but for some, it’s not, it can be really hard.

The pandemic has forced a lot of people to cancel or downsize their holiday plans. For sure that means this time of year can get a little lonely, but there are some things you can do to make sure friends and family aren’t left out.

“it’s gonna look a lot different, there is people in my family that are very concerned about getting together,” said Brent Barkley, who was out shopping Christmas Eve.

Brent Barkley said this year instead of his whole family getting together it will be a much smaller celebration. Because of this Barkley said he is taking Christmas shopping seriously.

“I’m looking for something we can do at home and have fun with, bring some joy in times were a lot of people are facing difficulty so I am looking for something that is going to be fun,” said Barkley.

Psychologist Brandy Khokhar said many of her patients concerns have been making this holiday season special for their kids.

“I think if anything 2020 has proven don’t plan or project anything take it how it happens,” said Khokhar.

While the holiday celebration in itself maybe smaller, Khokhar recommends reaching out to love ones who life further away.

“Lean in with them check on them even if it’s text or zoom do whatever you can to make sure that they know that they are not alone,” said Khokhar.

“Finding ways to send love not doing the hugs like we used to do, which we miss, finding ways to send some E-hugs is really important this time of year,” said Barkley.

Khokhar also said it’s important to ask family members what they need from us, instead of assuming, that way you can truly be there for people in the best way possible.