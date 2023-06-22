Members of the Machinists union rally outside of Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita on June 13, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The stock market reacted to news that the Machinists union plans to strike against Spirit AeroSystems starting this Saturday. The company’s stock dropped 9.43% on Thursday, one day after the union voted down the company’s contract offer.

The stock market will be keeping a close eye on the strike since Spirit is a significant supplier to the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers.

Boeing Airbus Bombardier Mitsubishi 737 A220 Challenger 350 MRJ 747-8 A320 Challenger 650 767 A350XWB Global 5500 777 A380 Global 6500 777X Global 7500 787

Boeing’s stock was down 3% on Thursday. The company released a short statement about the machinists deciding to strike.

“We continue to monitor the situation and support our valued supplier,” Boeing said.

Airbus stock was down 1.7%. Bombardier’s stock dropped by .6%.

But it is not just the large companies that could be affected by a strike. Many smaller companies do business with Spirit as subcontractors.

Local leaders react:

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said he spent Thursday morning communicating with Spirit and Machinist union representatives.

“I know that both sides are committed to getting back to the table and making a deal that addresses the needs of the employees so they feel valued,” Whipple said on social media.

He said his focus is bringing both sides together to find a contract that works for everyone so people can return to work.

Wichita City Council Member Brandon Johnson says he is a union supporter. He posted about it on his Facebook page.

“I’ve always believed that the individuals doing the work should receive fair compensation for that work, especially when their work is leading to significant success for a business,” Johnson wrote. “Honestly, it’s just good business to do that, and our country is better for the work that Unions do.”

He hopes the community rallies around the union members, their families, and the small businesses that may see business drop off during the strike.

“Many of these individuals or their immediate families may be struggling today, wondering what may happen next,” Johnson said.

He said even sending a message of support will go a long way to helping them.

Unions do the hard and stressful work that provide so many benefits to all employees, even the ones who have chosen not to join (You should join). Sometimes that work looks like a strike, and sometimes it looks like sitting at the table together to understand that the employees are the backbone of any business and that has to be recognized.” Brandon Johnson, Wichita City Council District I

Johnson said negotiations can be tough, but they usually end up with “taking care of the people that help make our organizations the best they can be.”

He hopes Spirit will return to the table with the machinists “to build a contract that meets the needs of the people who do exemplary service day in and day out to keep our community the Air Capital of the World.”

Johnson says an extended strike will significantly impact Wichita and the employees’ families who need the paychecks.

“In the meantime, I will be reaching out to City Administration to see if there are any options for us to support or help, and I again want to encourage all of us, if we know someone on strike, to let them know you support them,” Johnson said.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Machinist union released a statement saying that a federal mediator will meet with the union’s contract negotiation committee and Spirit AeroSystems on Saturday morning.

The current contract with Spirit ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday. The strike is expected to start immediately after that.