Reaction to Officer lawsuit against City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officer Justin Rapp, who shot Andrew Finch in 2017, is suing the city.

In 2017 Finch and other officers were acting on information they got from dispatch, which at the time received a fake call for emergency help.

It was a case of swatting by Tyler Barriss who is now doing time for his crime.

The information officers were acting on at the time of the swatting call was that someone inside the home had just murdered a family member. That was not true but officers were acting on that information at the time.

Andrew Finch came to the door when officers arrived at his home. Finch was shot shortly after walking onto the porch of his home by officer Rapp.

KSN reached out to the Wichita Police Department for a comment on a lawsuit now brought by officer Rapp. Rapp is seeking $31,450 for breach of contract allegations and the claim he was not allowed to work an off-duty security job. The suit also alleges Rapp was not returned to his “regular” police duties.

WPD said the city legal team would be handling media questions about the lawsuit.

City of Wichita Legal Director Jennifer Magana responded to KSN and said the city would not comment on pending litigation.

A spokesperson for the Andrew Finch family says the lawsuit opens up a lot of memories of the tragedy in 2017.

“This whole thing is kind of unbelievable,” said Finch family spokesperson Ann Jones on Friday. “And I really feel like they’re (lawsuit) pouring salt in the wounds of a very injured family already.”

Jones says the swatting call from December 28, 2017 is still very vivid in the minds of the entire family.

“There are two kids who no longer have their father,” said Jones.

Jones says the lawsuit merits will be left to the courts. But, she adds, the family is struggling with the news.

“With the family, my job is to hold them by the hand and walk then through their nightmare until we come out on the other side. Whatever that means,” said Jones. “I will help them get through it. We’ll get through it.”

KSN also reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police for a comment on the lawsuit. As of publication time KSN had not heard back from the FOP.