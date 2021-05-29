Ready, set, decorate! Riverfest kicks off Porch Parade celebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Riverfest is less than a week away. This year the annual event will be divided into two parts to help follow health guidelines during the pandemic. KSN News talked with organizers of the event who say residents can expect to see several new attractions this time around.

Riverfest added a new competition to their celebration this year it’s called Porch Parade.

The idea of this is for people to creatively decorate their porch and display it to the public.

“It is very exciting, I live in a neighborhood where we are decorators because Halloween is big, we do Christmas decorations and bring the community to us quite a bit,” said Kate Bastian, the Wife of Admiral Windwagon.



Bastian says after a difficult 2020 she is eager to participate in some friendly competition. “We enjoy being a part of Wichita and we would love to see Riverfest have a great year,” she said.

This year, the first part of Riverfest will kick off on June 4, and it will start with the Porch Parade.

“We want every Wichita to be involved. We’d love to see people from all neighborhoods join in the fun,” said Teri Mott, Director of Marketing and Communications at Wichita Festivals.



There’s no limit on how you can decorate. The idea of this is to bring some sort of normalcy back to Wichitans while reminding them what Riverfest is all about.

“Basically, just have fun with it and add some color to your home so when people come by it stands out and gets their attention,” said Mary Billings, owner of the business Love of Character.



Wichitans will be encouraged to drive around the city and judge decorated porches to help choose the final winner for the Porch Parade celebration.

“Get your kids involved, schools out, give them something to do,” added Billings.



“Being divided into two parts it’s a little different, this will be a good kick off I think for it,” said Bastian.

Residents have until May 31 to register online for this event. Local businesses and residential areas are also invited to participate.

For more information on this event, click here.