READY, SET, SERVE: Sports bars prepare for Big Game rush

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From inside the kitchen, to behind the bar. It is all hands on deck for the big game. “We are full staff tomorrow. I mean lots of people in the kitchen, lots of servers,” said Bri Bombardier, manager at Deano’s Grill & Tapworks.

The M.V.P. for the I.C.T. isn’t wearing pads and helmets. “Since Chiefs are at the Super Bowl after 50 years finally and Patrick Mahomes, I mean everyone loves him. We are expecting a big crowd for that,” said Bombardier.

Charlie Fox is a bartender at Old Chicago. He loves what this means for business, “because of course there’s gonna be some drinkers celebrating the Chiefs win,” he said.

Of course, that is yet to be determined but these people are confident in what they can provide Chiefs Kingdom. “We definitely upped up on our liquor inventory. Just to be prepared for tomorrow that way we aren’t running out of any beers on draft, liquors, cordials things like that,” said Fox.

They have everything they need for people in the bar. But like Mahomes escaping the pocket; they are ready for people on the move. “We are expecting a lot of to-go’s as well,” said Victor Avila, Old Chicago server.

No matter who wins, the sports bars are expecting to come up on top. “Say we make $10,000 in sales a day, just on a regular day. Tomorrow should be double,” said Fox.

If you are planning on going to watch the game at a local restaurant they recommend you arrive early to guarantee a seat.

LATEST STORIES: