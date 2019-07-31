Real Men Real Heroes honors teens, volunteers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – About two dozen teens were honored Tuesday night at the Real Men Real Heroes Banquet in Wichita.

The annual event recognized elementary through high school students who kept a 3.0 grade-point average.

Scholarship winner Jarell Williams, who is attending Coffeyville Community College in the fall, said he joined the group in 2018 and it has already made a difference in his life.

“It’s helped me to shape myself into a better man,” Williams said.

The group formed in 2008 and is branching out this year to include more Hispanic students through a partnership with the Evergreen Branch of the Wichita Public Library.

ESPN Analyst Jay Williams was the keynote speaker.

