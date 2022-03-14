WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Technology is helping bridge a language gap in mental health care. If a patient and a mental health care provider don’t speak the same language, they can put on special headphones that translate one language to another.

The headphone can translate roughly 40 different languages. As you speak, it picks up what the other person said and puts it into your native language.

The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas got the idea from its diversionary program for fathers who are delinquent in child support. Eric Litwiller, development and communications director, said staff realized multilingual services were needed for fathers coming into the program.

After a $2,000 donation, Litwiller said the group now has 10 sets of these headphone translators.

It is managed through an app and can have up to four people using a translator at one time.

“We very quickly realized we could use this in outpatient counseling,” Litwiller said. “We could use this in case management. We could use this in our residential care division, and there was a lot of need.”

Litwiller said it is challenging to find staff to fill the mental health provider roles, let alone speak several languages.

“We know that statistically, somewhere in the neighborhood of 70,000 people in Wichita live in households where a language other than English is spoken primarily in the home,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that they don’t know English, but it may be like they know how to ask where the bathroom or something and they can’t convey the depth and the nuance of a mental health situation in the language that they are not as comfortable speaking.”

He said this helps fill the gap in services.

“Odds are those 70,000 people are not even making an effort to find mental health care because they know they can’t adequately convey their mental health needs in an English language, and they’re not convinced that anyone can offer an alternative,” he said. “We now are able to offer that alternative and our hope obviously, is that some of those 70,000 people will raise their hand and say, ‘Hey, this is fantastic, now we can finally get the help we need,’ and our goal obviously always is to make mental health care accessible to anyone who needs it.”

Litwiller said that roughly 100,000 people in a city the size of Wichita have a diagnosable mental health concern in a given year. However, he said only 40,000 of those people actually seek and receive treatment, which means 60,000 people are left untreated.

He said the headphones remove one of the hurdles for people seeking solutions.

“We’ve already eliminated the cost barrier through nearly all of our programs, and we’ve eliminated a lot of the geography issues by having multiple facilities around the Wichita area, and now, like I said, we’ve eliminated the language barrier as well, hopefully,” he said.