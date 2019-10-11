Recent Department of Labor report says employers need more workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new report from The Kansas Department of Labor says there are 56,000 job vacancies.

Economists say this is a sign that the economy is doing so well and employers are needing more workers.

Industries with the most openings are nursing, food services and retail sales.

This year’s report has an increased focus on providing detailed economic data for each of the five local workforce areas.

“I encourage you to review this report in its entirety to get a data driven assessment of the state of Kansas’ economy and projections for future areas of opportunity for Kansas workers and businesses,” stated Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García.

A few highlights:

Manufacturing was the highest paying industry in Local Area I in 2018 with an average weekly wage of $956.

The Local Area II labor force grew by 312 people, or 0.1 percent, from 2017 to 2018. This was the first expansion of the labor force since 2014.

There were 18,992 job vacancies in Local Area III during Spring 2019. This is a 14.2 percent increase from last year and the most vacancies ever recorded in the spring.

Job growth was recorded in eight of the 11 major industries in Local Area IV during 2018. Manufacturing added the most jobs of any industry (+2,678).

The Local Area V unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent in 2018. This is the first time the Local Area V unemployment rate has been at four percent or lower.

Click here to view the full 2019 Kansas Economic Report or go to The Department of Labor website at www.dol.ks.gov