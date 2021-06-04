Recent rain exacerbating allergies in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Sneezing, coughing, and generally feeling miserable — all signs of allergy season in Kansas. It comes with a hefty price tag. In the U.S., sufferers spend more than 3-billion dollars a year on allergy medication.

Allergies, known as “Hay Fever”, impacts 25-million Americans. If you’re suffering grass pollen is to blame, and the allergen counts are currently high.

With the amount of rain we have gotten this spring, the grass has been growing fast and making many of us feel under the weather. One local pediatrician said hot summer days will help alleviate some of the grass allergens, but until then sneezing is gong to continue.

“It’s happening earlier and it’s lasting a little bit longer than it did in the past,” said Amy Watson, a Kansan who is suffering from allergies this season.

“Last year it wasn’t nearly as bad and this year it’s just right back again,” said Tracy Rhoades, who is also suffering from allergies.

Sneezing, coughing, a runny nose, and a sore throat, Dr. Amy Seery a pediatrician with Ascension Via Christi said allergies are rampant this year. “We are in a very high number of days in a row right now that will continue for a while of grasses doing their thing,” said Dr. Seery.

Dr. Seery said grass is a common allergy and she has seen an increase in children coming in for treatment. “Lots of families are frustrated,” said Dr. Seery.

To keep allergies at bay, Dr. Seery recommends avoiding freshly cut grass, replacing air filters in your home, and changing your clothes more often.

“Changing clothes can be incredibly helpful and taking a shower before bed time so if we have any pollen on our skin or in our hair we are getting rid of that,” said Dr. Seery.

“Most of the summer just kills me,” said Rhoades.

Several allergy clinics said they are very busy right now, but Dr. Seery said if over the counter medicine is not helping, to reach out to your doctor and they should be able to help out.