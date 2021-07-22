‘Recovering well,’ says mother of toddler injured in Monday’s shooting at Cheney Lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A toddler who was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at Cheney Lake Monday is now recovering and doing well, the toddler’s mom reported on Thursday.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday 21-year-old Kamden Campos is accused of abducting a mother and her children and driving them to Cheney Lake, where there was an altercation. Investigators say the woman bolted when Campos became briefly distracted.

Deputies say as she fled, Campos fired shots at the car, and one bullet hit the 2-year-old in the back seat. The child later underwent surgery for her injuries, and deputies arrested Campos after a search.

Campos made his first appearance in Reno County District Court Tuesday morning. He answered two questions and did not request a reduction of his bond, which is $2,101,500.

A GoFundMe account has been opened to help the toddler and mother.