ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Nearly four months after a devastating EF-3 tornado swept through Andover and surrounding areas, many survivors are struggling with their insurance to rebuild.

“Everything was destroyed,” Anderson resident Gary Dickerson said. “Garage was gone. The cars were destroyed.”

Dickerson says while his insurance covered temporary housing and rental cars, his now-destroyed home is a different story.

He says he bought the house for $190,000 a few years ago. However, the cost to rebuild now is $387,000.

“[Insurance] said that’s the maximum they’d pay out is $307K, so we’re short approximately $80,000,” Dickerson said.

It’s a shortfall the Long-term Recovery Committee seeks to remedy, dividing funds to help cover what insurance won’t.

“Housewares, your auto insurance deductible claims, home insurance deductible claims. We’ve reimbursed for that,” Homer Henry, the Executive Chair of the Long-term Recovery Committee, said.

Henry says funds will be divvied out on a case-by-case basis each month.

“Once we make the determinations in the meeting, the United Way has, I believe, twice a month where they cut checks,” Henry said.

While the committee does not have a set finish date, Henry anticipates the committee will be hard at work dispersing funds over the next 18 months.

That 18-month tentative timeline has been put in place to allow for insurance claims to be settled. However, several survivors, like Dickerson, feel the stipulation a survivor’s insurance claims must be final before any committee funds can be given to them is holding up help they cannot wait much longer for in the coming months.

“I think there’s a lot of people that would like to have the money now,” Dickerson said. “I mean, they have to pay for apartments, eating out, they don’t have a stove, you know, living in a hotel, rental cars, and there’s expenses to all of that.”

If you have been affected by the Andover tornado, Henry says to call 211. That way, the United Way of the Plains can help connect you with a case manager.