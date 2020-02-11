Recreational Park comes to Finney County

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A new park plans to bring recreational opportunities to southwest Kansas.

Wildwood Park, 120 acre piece of land that was once an abandoned mining spot, is now being transformed.

In Garden City, just west of the fairgrounds, Public Works Director Roger Calkins has built an area for people to fish, camp, and participate in recreational activities.

“I knew that there was something better that could come out of this and by cleaning that area up and giving people access for fishing and camping and picnicking and all the things that were involved in this it was just a win-win situation,” said Finney County Public Works Director Roger Calkins.

Calkins said there aren’t any recreational water spots in Garden City, which has him excited for people to enjoy the 60 acres of water.

People will be able to fish in April and soon after, they plan to finish campgrounds, volleyball courts, and much more.

