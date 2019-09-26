Recruits train on the dangers of police work by former officer who knows firsthand

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two officers approach a suspicious character who’s hiding his hands and makes a sudden move.

“Sir! Sir!” yells the pair, as they grab his hands and slam the man against a wall.

All three fall to the ground, and one of the officers shouts, “Give me you hand! Show me your hand!”

The other officer yells, “He’s got a gun, gun!”

They wrestle with the suspect until they finally are able to handcuff him, a dramatic, but peaceful resolution to a police call that plays out in a matter of seconds.

It’s just a simulation used to train recruits at the Wichita/Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center, but the lesson is very real. Anything can happen on patrol.

Perhaps no one in this room knows that better than Brian Arterburn.

More than two and a half years after he was run over while laying stop sticks in front of a fleeing vehicle, he’s still recovering from the near-fatal brain injury, the damage both physical and emotional.

“Even crossing the street today, going to my mailbox across the street from my house, I still look around, watch for cars pretty well,” said Brian. “Sometimes I see one, and I get nervous, but I stay calm so it’s fine.”

Though his progress from a coma into a wheelchair and now walking again seems nothing short of miraculous, Arterburn’s condition is still tenuous.

He was so sick earlier this year, he was back in intensive care, but on the good days, he’s joking with former colleagues and helping train new recruits.

“So you’re going to be the clerk at QuikTrip,” said a recruit trainer to Brian. Both are dressed in bright yellow safety vests.

“Oh, give me a bunch of donuts? That’s what I used to do!” laughed Arterburn.

His role-playing doesn’t involve anything physical, but shows recruits how to handle different scenarios.

They are the kind of calls Arterburn used to work at Patrol South.

“I dealt with people who wanted to talk to me and then the people who didn’t want to talk to me, just like this here situation,” said Arterburn, gesturing excitedly.

He volunteers a few times a month when he’s able and hopes to do more.

“Oh, it feels really good. I’m looking forward to maybe coming in and talking to these new officers in Wichita to let them know some of the stuff I went through.”

“It’s a very powerful story,” said Jake Provenzano, a recruit officer who became interested in police work about the same time Brian was injured in February of 2017. “He loved his job, and I’m glad he’s passing some of that knowledge on to us.”

Another recruit officer, Cody McCall, agrees and says Arterburn reminds him of the dangers on the job.

“The lessons we learn here are going to be very valuable to us because every day, at any given moment, something could happen to you,” said McCall.

Training the recruits is also good for Brian who misses police work and for those on the force who miss him.

“I would hope he realizes that we still think about him,” said Lt. Carl Hill, who heads up recruit training. “Brian is still viewed as part of our family at the police department.”

