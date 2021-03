Recursos disponibles en español en el centro de vacunación de Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Esports is gaining popularity within Wichita Public Schools. It may soon become one of the most desired extracurricular activities.

"It's exploding all over the United States, really," said Wichita Public Schools IT Specialist Clint Dayhuff. "Just like it is growing nationally, we are going to grow it in our district. We want to be the midwest hub for esports. We want to host tournaments. We want as many kids as possible to get to experience the benefits of this."