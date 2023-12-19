WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you put up a real Christmas tree this year, you don’t have to throw it in the trash when you’re finished with it. Sedgwick County is again offering free Christmas tree recycling. The county will turn the trees into mulch that people can have for free.
Take your used tree to one of the 20 drop-off sites around the county between Dec. 22 and Jan. 22.
Wichita sites
- Boston Park, 6655 E Zimmerly St
- Buffalo Park, 10209 W Hardtner Ave
- College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 E 1st St N
- Earhart Environmental Magnet School, 4401 N Arkansas Ave
- Edgemoor Park, 5815 E 9th St N
- Extension Education Center, 7001 W 21st St
- Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 East 29th St N
- Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd
- Osage Park, 2121 W 31st St S
- South Linwood Park, 1901 S Kansas St
Other Sedgwick County sites
- Cheney, E South Ave & S Garfield St
- Clearwater – Chisolm Trail Sports Complex, W Clearwater Rd and Yvonne Dr
- Colwich, 115 N 3rd St
- Derby, 2801 E James St
- Garden Plain – Water Tower, 620 Section Line Rd
- Goddard – Means Park, 200 S Main
- Kechi, 107 Sioux St
- Maize, 201 S Park Ave
- Mount Hope, 400 S Thomas St
- Mulvane, 117 E Main St
- Park City, 6801 N Hydraulic Ave
- Valley Center – Veterans Park, 337 N Meridian Ave
For more information, call Sedgwick County at 316-660-7200 or go to sedgwickcounty.org.