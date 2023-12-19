WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you put up a real Christmas tree this year, you don’t have to throw it in the trash when you’re finished with it. Sedgwick County is again offering free Christmas tree recycling. The county will turn the trees into mulch that people can have for free.

Take your used tree to one of the 20 drop-off sites around the county between Dec. 22 and Jan. 22.

Wichita sites

Other Sedgwick County sites

For more information, call Sedgwick County at 316-660-7200 or go to sedgwickcounty.org.