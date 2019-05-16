Red Cross asks for type O blood donations

A donation shortage is hitting the American Red Cross hard, and they’re offering gift cards for donations.

The orgnization is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, the blood group most needed by hospitals.

A shortage can cause surgeons to delay elective procedures at hospitals, according to the Red Cross.

Despite year-round shortages, hospitals and the Red Cross work to ensure patients have the blood products they need.

“This is all possible thanks to the volunteers and the blood donors who are giving this generous gift,” said Dr. Atif Shafqat, an oncologist and hematologist at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.

You can donate blood by downloading the American Red Cross blood donor app, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment. Bring a blood donor card, a driver’s license or two other forms of ID.

The Red Cross is also hosting several blood drives in Sedgwick County: