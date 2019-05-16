Red Cross asks for type O blood donations

A donation shortage is hitting the American Red Cross hard, and they’re offering gift cards for donations.
The orgnization is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, the blood group most needed by hospitals.
A shortage can cause surgeons to delay elective procedures at hospitals, according to the Red Cross.
Despite year-round shortages, hospitals and the Red Cross work to ensure patients have the blood products they need.
“This is all possible thanks to the volunteers and the blood donors who are giving this generous gift,” said Dr. Atif Shafqat, an oncologist and hematologist at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.
Anyone who donates blood or platelets will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
You can donate blood by downloading the American Red Cross blood donor app, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment. Bring a blood donor card, a driver’s license or two other forms of ID.
The Red Cross is also hosting several blood drives in Sedgwick County:
- May 16: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Doubletree Wichita Airport, 2098 Airport Rd
- May 17: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg
- May 17: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Riverside Hair Station, 816 W 11th St N
- May 18: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg
- May 19: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas
- May 22: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Dr
- May 23: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Sedgwick County Employees, 525 N. Main
- May 24: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Reformation Lutheran Church, 7601 East 13th St. N.
- May 24: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Sedgwick County Employees, 525 N. Main
- May 24: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Bethel Life Center, 3777 S Meridian
- May 24: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd.
- May 25: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., NewMarket Square, 2441 N. Maize Rd
- May 28: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Via Christi Hospital St Teresa, 14800 W St Teresa
- May 30: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Airbus, 1855 Innovation Blvd.
- May 31: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Royal Caribbean, 4729 Palisade
- May 31: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Decker Electric, 4500 W. Harry St.
- June 2: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., East Heights United Methodist Church, 4407 E Douglas Ave
- June 2: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 Stratford Lane
- June 2: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hope Mennonite Church, 868 N Maize Rd
- June 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Parts and Distribution, 7121 SW Blvd
- June 4: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., NetApp, 3718 N Rock Road
- June 5: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Ascension Via Christi Hospital St Francis, 929 N St Francis
- June 6: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ascension Via Christi Hospital St Joseph, 3600 E Harry
- June 8: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W Maple St