WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire late Monday night caused four people to be displaced from their home. The fire happened in the 1200 block of S. Main just after 10 p.m.

The Wichita Fire Department arrived and found smoke and flames coming from the second floor. Four people escaped, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to assist those four residents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated at $21,000.