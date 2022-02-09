WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Red Cross is currently in the worst blood shortage in over 10 years, and blood drive cancellations because of staffing are making the problem worse.

To combat this, the Red Cross of Kansas is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for roughly 30 phlebotomists, technicians who collect blood from patients. In a news release, the Red Cross of Kansas said that they have “lost about a week’s worth of blood collection in the region.”

The Red Cross of Kansas has decided to streamline the process by hosting an event to interview candidates and extend job offers.

This event will take place on Feb. 24 from 2-7 p.m. at the Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center, located at 707 N. Main St. in Wichita.

“Cancer patients, trauma victims and those with blood disorders desperately need people to make an appointment to give in the coming weeks, and we want to make sure we have the staff required to help our generous donors meet those patients’ needs,” said Regional Donor Services Executive Michelle Jantz.

No experience is necessary. All that is needed is a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license and a good driving record. The rate starts at $15.52 per hour.

Walk-ins are welcome, but candidates are encouraged to apply before the hiring event. You can find more information by visiting the Red Cross’s website here.